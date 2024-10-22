The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC CDS I 2024 final results on Monday, October 21. Candidates can check their exam results through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 237 candidates have made it to various defence branches, which include 158 for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 44 for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), and 34 for the Air Force Academy.

The commission has issued an official notice that the vacancies announced by the government are 100 for the Indian Military Academy, which includes 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificates (Army Wing) holders.

The notification further states, "32 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (AirWing) holders through NCC Special Entry].”

The UPSC recommended 1954, 586 and 628 as qualified for the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy, respectively.

After the results, candidates who have cleared the exams must forward their original certificates in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. along with attested photocopies to Army Headquarters/Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters.

How to check UPSC CDS I Final Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UPSC CDS I Final Results 2024: