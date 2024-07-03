Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Another bridge collapses in Bihar's Siwan, 7th such incident in 15 days

Another bridge collapses in Bihar's Siwan, 7th such incident in 15 days

The small bridge, situated in the district's Deoria block, connects several villages with Mahrajganj. No casualties have been reported so far. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in Siwan

bihar, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, Koshi river bridge collapse
This incident follows another bridge collapse in Siwan just 11 days ago. (Representational)
Press Trust of India Siwan (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a troubling trend for Bihar, a portion of a bridge over Gandaki river in Siwan district collapsed on Wednesday morning, marking the seventh such incident in the state within the past 15 days.

The small bridge, situated in the district's Deoria block, connects several villages with Mahrajganj.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

No casualties have been reported so far. This is the second incident of bridge collapse in Siwan in the last 11 days.

Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said the exact cause is under investigation. Senior officials from the block have already reached the site, he added.

"A portion of a bridge in Deoria block collapsed this morning. The exact cause is not known so far. Senior officials of the block have reached the spot and I am also going there," he added.

"The incident took place around 5 am. As per initial information, the bridge was constructed in 1982-83. Repair work was going on the bridge for the last few days," Kumar added.

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.

This incident follows another bridge collapse in Siwan just 11 days ago, underscoring growing concerns over the state of infrastructure in Bihar. On June 22, a portion of a bridge collapsed in Darounda area.

Similar incidents have been reported in districts like Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj recently, prompting the Bihar government to set up a high-level committee to investigate these occurrences.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bihar govt has formed committee to probe recent bridge collapses: Minister

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working prez, seeks spl status or package for Bihar

NEET malpractices case: CBI gets custody of four accused held from Gujarat

Nitish Kumar pushes for Bihar's special category status at key JDU meet

Fifth bridge collapses in just over a week in Bihar, no casualties reported

Topics :BiharBridgeBihar police

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story