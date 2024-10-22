India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

India Post published the third merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment under the July 2024 online engagement schedule. The list excludes candidates from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and 48 other divisions of the organisation, due to the Model Code of Conduct that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced in these areas.





Also Read: RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 2024: 12th-level exam starts today, view guidelines The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 44,228 vacancies in multiple circles. The registration for the India Post GDS started on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website, at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The India Post has released the first list of shortlisted candidates for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

How to check the India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the results of the India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024:

First visit the official website of India Post GDS, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the "Shortlisted Candidates" tab.

Click on the '+' button before selecting your respective circle.

On the shortlisted candidates, students should check their registration number to know the selection status.

What's next India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024?

Candidates need to produce their documents through the Divisional Head mentioned against their registration number on or before November 4, 2024.

The shortlisted candidate needs to produce their documents through the original and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

The recruitment drive is being done filling a total of 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak posts in post offices across the country.

Salary after appointment

BPM: Rs.12,000-Rs.29,380/-

ABPM/Dak Sevaks: Rs.10,000-Rs.24,470/-

