CSJMU result 2025 declared at official website, check details inside

The results of the odd semester exams for a number of undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) programmes have been released by Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU). Mark sheets are now available to students enrolled in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom programs on the university's website at csjmu.ac.in.

To view their results online, candidates must provide their roll number, birthdate, exam type, and other information. The exams took place from December 2024 to January 2025.

CSJMU Results 2025: How to check semester exam scorecard?

Step 1 – Students can download their results by going to the official CSJMU website (csjmu.ac.in) and routing to the ‘Students’ tab.

Step 2 – Under this tab, they need to press ‘Results’ and then choose the semester examination results link.

Step 3 – The results can be available by fill in their roll number and other required details.

Step 4 – Download and take a print out for further use.

CSJMU Results 2025: Details mentioned

The candidate's name, roll number, course and semester information, subject-specific grades, and overall percentage are all included in the mark sheet. Every detail must be carefully double checked, and students must have any errors in their scorecards corrected right away.

CSJMU Results 2025: Re-evaluation process, supplementary exam

Within 15 days of the results being announced, students who are worried about their grades can request a re-evaluation or scrutiny. For students who failed particular subjects, CSJMU also offers the option of supplemental tests. As a result, they can catch up on any backlog without having to lose an academic year.

CSJMU Kanpur University (CSJMU or CSJM University): Overview

Previously known as Kanpur University, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU, CSJM University, or Kanpur University) is a public state university situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In 1966, Kanpur University was founded. CSJMU has a B grade from NAAC and is recognised by UGC.

Numerous undergraduate and graduate programs in the fields of science, the arts, commerce, management, law, engineering, and other fields are available at CSJMU. Admission to Kanpur University is determined by the entrance exam and merit.

CSJM University accepts JEE Main, NEET, JEECUP, and GATE as entrance exams. During 2023 placements, the median package provided to MBA and BTech students was INR 3.20 LPA and INR 4.09 LPA, respectively.