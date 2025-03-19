IIT Roorkee GATE 2025 results soon to be out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

IIT Roorkee GATE 2025 result date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results today, March 19. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their GATE 2025 scorecards from March 28 onwards, through the official websites, gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. To check the result, candidates must log in to the portal using their credentials. IIT Roorkee GATE 2025 examination IIT Roorkee conducted GATE 2025 exams on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for 30 different papers. Candidates were allowed to appear for either one or two papers, as per their eligibility and subject preferences.

The exam aimed to test candidates' knowledge and problem-solving skills, and featured three question formats: Multiple—Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple-Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE 2025 response sheets

The GATE 2025 response sheets were released on February 27, and students were allowed to raise objections to the answer keys between February 27 and March 1, 2025.

IIT Roorkee will release the final answer keys and GATE 2025 scorecards. Candidates who meet the cut-off marks can download their scorecards.

Also Read

How to check and download GATE 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download GATE 2025 results once out:

Firstly, visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the ‘GATE 2025 Result’ link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Candidates need to enter the required credentials and click on submit.

GATE 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

What is the marking scheme for the GATE 2025 result?

The 100 marks are divided into two parts: General Aptitude (GA) section for 15 marks and subject-specific questions for 85 marks.

The test also had negative markings, for the 1-mark question, 1/3 mark is deducted for each incorrect response, while in a 2-mark question, 2/3 marks are deducted for incorrect answers. However, there were no negative marks for MSQs & NAT questions.

What were the cut-off marks in GATE 2024?

Last year, the highest cut-off mark was 52.7 (Psychology – Humanities & Social Sciences) and the lowest cut-off was 25 (Biomedical Engg, Chemical Engg, ECE, Mathematics, Mining Engg).