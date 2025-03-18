Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications exam analysis 2025: What students said

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications exam analysis 2025: What students said

CBSE conducted class 10 Computer Applications exam today from 10.30 am to 12:30 pm. Here's what students and teachers had to say about the paper

CBSE Class 10 board exam concluded today, March 18. (Photo: PTI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Computer Paper Analysis 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Computer Applications exams today from 10: 30 am. The two-hour exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 12:30 pm. 
 
Today's exam question paper was distributed at 10:15 am, giving students 15 minutes to review it before starting. 
This is the final exam of the CBSE class 10 for the academic year 2024-25. Students who appeared for the examination shared their thoughts on the difficulty level of today's CBSE class 10 computer application question paper.

CBSE class 10 Computer Exam analysis: Students' thoughts

After the exam, students had varied opinions about the paper. While some found it straightforward, others felt certain questions demanded a strong grasp of concepts. The paper was easy to moderate, according to the feedback received from many of the students leaving the examination halls. 

CBSE class 10 Computer Applications exam analysis: What do subject experts’ say?

Subject experts praised today's exam for its well-structured design, noting that it covered all key concepts without straying beyond the syllabus. They highlighted its balance, ensuring a fair challenge for students. 

CBSE class 10 Computer Application exam: Important facts

Particulars Details
Conducting Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Official Website cbse.gov.in
Name of Exam CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025
Subject Computer Applications
Exam Date March 18, 2025
Exam Timing 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions
Total Marks 100 = 50 Marks (Theory) + 50 Marks (Practical)
Difficulty Level -

CBSE class 10 Computer Question Paper 2025: Marking system

The CBSE class 10 Computer Applications exam has five sections. Section A has 12 questions carrying one mark each, followed by section B, which has 7 Short Answer (SA-I) type questions carrying two marks each. Section C has 4 Short Answer (SA-II) type questions carrying three marks each. Section D has 1 Long Answer (LA) type question carrying four marks and section E has 2 Source-based/Case-based /Passage-based Questions carrying four marks each.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025: Last exam today

CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded today, March 18. The last class 10 board exam was for Computer Applications, Information and Technology, and Artificial Intelligence subjects. All these papers were two-hour exams conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

CBSE board exam result date 2025

There is no official information about CBSE class 10th board results date. However, it is expected that tthe reuslt is likely to be out around mid-may. 

What are the official website to check CBSE board exam results 2025?

The CBSE official websites to check board exam results once out are: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 
First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

