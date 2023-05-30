SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork



The notice stated, "Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the Regional Offices to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of above mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts." The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the additional result of the selection post phase X examination 2022 on Monday.



The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny must submit a copy of all required supporting documents. This includes educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation and any other documents as application specific to the post. The documents must self attested. At the matriculation level, 454 additional candidates have been shortlisted to face the next round of scrutiny. 673 candidates were shortlisted for higher secondary (10+2) level. In the graduation and above level, 377 additional number of candidates have been shortlisted.



To access results, candidates must open the ssc.nic.in website. Click on 'Results' tab. Candidates must present hard copies of the documents along with a print out of the online application form. All paperwork and formalities must be submitted to the respective regional office which the post category belongs to within three weeks (up to June 19, 2023).