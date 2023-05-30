Home / Education / News / SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

Additional results for the Staff Selection Commission Phase X have been declared, candidates can access the results on the SSC website and must submit all necessary paperwork by June 19

BS Trends New Delhi
SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the additional result of the selection post phase X examination 2022 on Monday.
The notice stated, "Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the Regional Offices to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of above mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts." 

At the matriculation level, 454 additional candidates have been shortlisted to face the next round of scrutiny. 673 candidates were shortlisted for higher secondary (10+2) level. In the graduation and above level, 377 additional number of candidates have been shortlisted.
The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny must submit a copy of all required supporting documents. This includes educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation and any other documents as application specific to the post. The documents must self attested.

Candidates must present hard copies of the documents along with a print out of the online application form. All paperwork and formalities must be submitted to the respective regional office which the post category belongs to within three weeks (up to June 19, 2023).
To access results, candidates must open the ssc.nic.in website. Click on 'Results' tab.

On this page. under the 'Others' Category, candidates must click on the option that reads, "Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level)- Declaration of Additional Result-2 of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny".
Finally, candidates must download the 'Results' pdf and take a print out.

Also Read

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

NCERT drops Khalistan's topic from class 12 political science textbook

Canada to accept Toefl scores for higher education under SDS scheme

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

DU to take call on removing chapter on 'Saare jahan se achha' poet

DU urges UGC to sanction 3,000 posts to maintain student-teacher ratio

Topics :SSC resultSSCStaff Selection Commission

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story