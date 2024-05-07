CUET UG 2024: City intimation slip is out; here's how to check and download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 on May 6, 2024. Registered candidates can download the CUET intimation slip 2024 through the official website, i.e., exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. They can download the CUET UG exam city slip 2024 using login credentials, such as the application number and password.

The CUET city slips contain personal details of candidates like exam date and time, subject, test paper code, and state and city of the test centre. The NTA will release the CUET UG city intimation slip 2024 in several phases for exams which are scheduled to be held in multiple shifts.

Once the intimation slip is out, candidates can check the CUET 2024 exam city and will mention the test centre on the city slip. The exam centre's name will be mentioned in the CUET admit card 2024. In the second week of May, the admit card will be released.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET UG 2024 through hybrid and pen and paper mode at different locations across the countries, i.e., 380 cities; including 26 cities outside the country, on May 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2024.

The details of the programmes offered by Central Universities (CUs), State Universities, and other participating universities/organisations are available on their respective websites such as https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

In CUET UG 2024, 63 test papers are being offered. The duration of the examination is 45 minutes except in subjects like Economics, Accountancy, Computer Science/Informatics Practices, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, the test duration will be 60 minutes.

How to download the CUET 2024 city intimation slip?

Here are the simple steps to download the CUET 2024 city intimation slip: