TN 12th results 2024 declared: 94.56% students pass Class 12 examination

The TN HSE +2 (Class 12) board exam 2024 has been declared by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department today, May 6. The Class 12 board test was held in March of this year, with around 7,55,451 students clearing it. The Tamil Nadu board exams 2024 were held from March 22 to April 13 for students signed up for Class 12.

The HSE(+2) March 2024 exam results were made public on the official websites on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 9:30 am alongside the official announcement. Students can look at their scores by logging on to the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government exam website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

According to the data from this year, 94.56 percent of class 12 students were successful in the board exams. Investigating the stream-wise pass rates, 96.35 percent of students passed the test from the science stream, 92.46 percent cleared the class 12 tests in commerce, and 85.67 percent passed from the artistic arts stream.

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2024: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and choose the TN Result portal.

Step 3: Press the HSE(+2) Result link.

Step 4: You'll be routed to a new page; input your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future use.

TNDGE TN 12th Result: Websites to view scores

• tnresults.nic.in

• dge1.tn.nic.in

• apply1.tndge.org

• dge2.tn.nic.in.

TN 12th Result 2024: Top-performing districts

• Kanyakumari – 95.72%

• Tirunelveli – 96.44%

• Tenkasi – 96.07%

• Tuticorin – 96.39%

• Ramanathapuram – 94.89%.

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2024: Pass Percentage

This year, according to the data, 325,305 boys passed the TN 12th exam, while 393,890 girls passed. The pass percentage for boys is around 92.4%, and for girls, it's around 96.4%.