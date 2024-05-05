Home / Education / News / CISCE to declare results for class 10 and 12 board exams on Monday

CISCE to declare results for class 10 and 12 board exams on Monday

The board has decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session

Representative Picture
Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 will be declared on Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m., the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Sunday.

"The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, is holding a press conference to announce the results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Examinations, 2024, on 6 May 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the CISCE's office at Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi 110017," CISCE said in a press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Class 10 examinations of the ICSE board took place from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12 to April 2, 2024.

The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

After the declaration of results, the students will be able to check it on the official website -  cisce.org or results.cisce.org.


The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session.

"Candidates who wish to improve their marks or grades in the same year of examination may take improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects," board's Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said.

The improvement exams will be conducted in July.
(with Agency inputs)

Also Read

CBSE may soon start open-book examinations for Classes 9 to 12: Report

Forget US, Canada, UK: Indian students now prefer Netherlands, Finland

TMS Ep618: Adani recovery, biannual board exams, Andrew Holland, open cells

Indian-American Preesha, 9, among world's brightest students: Johns Hopkins

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 results to be released this week

VITEEE 2024: Results announced by VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in, details inside

WB Madrasah Board 2024: WBBME High Madrasah result to be released soon

TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: TNDGE to release class 10, 12 results next week

86.31% of students clear Bengal class 10 state board exams, says official

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CBSECBSE ResultsICSE ISC resultsResultsStudents

First Published: May 05 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story