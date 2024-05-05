CISCE to declare results for class 10 and 12 board exams on Monday

The results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 will be declared on Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m., the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Sunday.

"The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, is holding a press conference to announce the results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Examinations, 2024, on 6 May 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the CISCE's office at Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi 110017," CISCE said in a press release.

The results will be available on the board's website, the CAREERS portal and DigiLocker.

The board has also decided to discontinue compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 from this session.

"Candidates who wish to improve their marks or grades in the same year of examination may take improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects," board's Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said.

The Class 10 examinations of the ICSE board took place from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12 to April 2, 2024.