CUET UG 2024: Delhi candidates advised to download updated admit cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, May 13, 2024. However, the agency has asked the candidates of Delhi centre (who downloaded the admit card before May 15) to re-download the updated admit cards for the May 18 exam from the website —exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

The official statement reads, 'Candidates who have downloaded admit cards after 5 pm on May 15 need not download them again.'

The testing agency earlier postponed the May 15 examination on May 14 for the Delhi centre exam due to “unavoidable reasons.”

The testing agency informed all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons the test papers (Chemistry – 306, Biology – 304, English – 101, and General Test – 501), earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 15, 2024, are postponed for candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only and will now be held on May 29, 2024. The revised admit cards will be released in the exam centres across Delhi.

The National Testing Agency stated that the UG entrance exams, scheduled to take place on May 16, 17, and 18 at different centres including those in the national capital, Delhi, will go on as per plan. The admit cards and city slips for the CUET UG examination to be held on May 21, 22 and 24 will be released separately.

CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket?

Here are the simple steps to download CUEt UG 2024 hall tickets:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

On the home page, click on the 'CUET Admit Card 2024' link

Enter your login credentials, like the application number and DOB.

Once you submit, your admit card will appear on your screen.

You can check and download your admit card

Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts

The CUET UG 2024 will be administered in four shifts, i.e., Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The examination will take place from May 15 to 24 for about 13.48 lakh candidates in several exam centres in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India. The exams will be held in pen-paper mode, the pending examination will be conducted online.