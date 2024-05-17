CUET UG 2024 exams: 79.5% attendance recorded on 2nd day, higher than first

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 from May 15. The examination was held for Chemistry, Biology, English and General Tests all over India with the exception of 258 centres in Delhi. As many as 2157 exam centres were utilised on the first day of the examination.

The examination started in the national capital on Thursday in the midst of certain hiccups with students complaining of confusion in finding exam centres.

The CUET-UG on Thursday (second day) was conducted for four subjects, which witnessed an attendance rate of 79.5%, with 72% of the scheduled examinations being completed within two days.

What officials have to say about the CUET UG 2024 examination

UGC chairperson who is handling CUET alongside with NTA, M Jagadesh Kumar stated, “The second day of CUET-UG went off successfully across India. The test was conducted for Hindi, Economics, Mathematics and Physics all over India. Today, the total number of centres used across India is 1578.”

“This constitutes 27.29% of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode. Yesterday and today, we have covered 72% of the total students who have registered for CUET-UG. The average attendance today is 79.54% higher than yesterday,” he further added.

CUET UG 2024 examination: Insight

The third release of the country's biggest test is being held in hybrid mode for the first time.The tests of four subjects, including Chemistry, Biology, English and General Test were planned for Wednesday.

The offline examination will be conducted first between May 15 and 19, and from that point onward, computer-based tests for different subjects will be between May 21 and 24.

In the meantime, the agency again reminded the students in Delhi to download new admit cards for the examination planned on May 17 and 18. "Candidates scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG) 2024 exam in Delhi on 17 and 18 May, must download a revised Admit Card reflecting the new exam centre from the official website of CUET (UG). Candidates who already downloaded the admit card after 5 PM on 15 May need not download it again,” the agency stated.

What is CUET?

Common University Entrance Test also called CUET UG is a national level entrance exam held by the NTA for admission to UG courses offered by participating institutes. It is introduced in 2022, the CUET test aligns as a huge UG entrance exam, offering applicants a common stage for looking for admission to UG programs in top colleges/universities all through India.

The examination is conducted once a year in more than 500 cities in India and abroad, and held in a computer-based mode. The CUET exam is held in various phases relying on the quantity of applicants enrolled for the entrance test.