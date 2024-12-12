'Who Is This Bloody Person?': FIITJEE chairman DK Goel berates employees

There has been a lot of backlash after a video showing FIITJEE chairman DK Goel scolding staff members in an online meeting went viral. Goel is seen in the video scolding an employee with abusive language, which outrages others on social media.

According to reports, last week's gathering was meant to serve as an open venue for workers to voice their complaints, especially those pertaining to unpaid paychecks that some say have been overdue for more than five months. But when a Thane branch employee voiced worries regarding the company's recent investments in the ed-tech industry, the discussion took a heated turn.

FIITJEE chairman DK Goel berates employees: Verbal Abuse

Goel appeared to lose his temper during the exchange, using offensive language directed not only at the employee but also at their family. In the viral video, he can be heard shouting: “Useless people… what kind of sht person are you? Do you even know the name of your father? Go ask your mother who your father is!”* The chairman’s tirade continued as he demanded the employee be removed from Mumbai, stating, “Who is this bl**dy person? Throw him out of Mumbai!”

FIITJEE chairman scolds employees: Employee Concerns and Public Reaction

Online users have harshly criticized the video, calling Goel's actions poisonous and unprofessional. Numerous people have shown support for FIITJEE workers, who are allegedly in financial hardship as a result of months-long salary delays.

Social media users demanded accountability, with some wondering how the head of a reputable university could act in such a way. Regardless of internal difficulties, critics emphasised on the need for polite communication in work environments.

FIITJEE chairman berates employees: The controversy

The incident occurred at a time when FIITJEE staff members are allegedly experiencing growing annoyance over unpaid salaries and the transparency of management choices. The organization's leadership approach and how it handles its employees have come under increased scrutiny as a result of the viral video.

The episode emphasizes the value of creating a courteous and encouraging work environment, especially during times of organizational or financial stress, as the backlash mounts.