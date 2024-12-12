RRB JE Admit Card 2024 released today; here's how to check, download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released admit cards for the RRB JE exam 2024 today, December 12, 2024. Candidates who are expected to appear for the examination can check and download them through the official website, i.e., rrbapply.gov.in.

The RRB JE exam 2024 for CBT stage 1 will take place on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024. According to the official notification, the call letter for the RRB JE exam 2024 will be released four days before the examination.

To check their hall tickets, candidates need to enter their login credentials in the login window. The call letter will also be sent to all the candidates by post.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7951 posts, of which 17 are for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research, while the rest are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

How to check and download RRB JE Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RRB JE Admit Card 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website for RRBs, i.e., rrbapply.gov.in.

On the home page, look for the JE Admit Card 2024.

A new page will appear on your screen where you have to enter your login credentials.

Once you submit the details, your admit card will appear on your screen.

You can check and download your admit card.

You may also take a hard copy for future reference.

RRB JE Admit Card 2024: What to carry to exam halls?

Candidates should carry their RRB JE e-call letters to the RRB JE exam centre along with valid ID proof.

Valid original photo IDs include:

Voter ID Card

Aadhaar card

Printout of e-Aadhaar

Driving licence

PAN card

Passport

A valid identity card issued by the employer in the case of candidates who are government employees, or a school, college, or university photo ID card (if still studying).