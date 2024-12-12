ICSI December 2024: Professional Hall Ticket for Admit Card announced

The ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 has been made available by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Admit card is available for download on the ICSI website at icsi.edu, for candidates who wish to sit for the December 2024 Session of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations.

The candidates can also access the e-admit card at icai.indiaeducation.net. The dates of the written test are December 21-December 30, 2024.

The official notice says, “Kindly download the Admit Card immediately to avoid any last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Module/Group of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted.”

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024: How to download?

• Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

• Press on the latest updates and a new page will display.

• The ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024 direct link to download will be available on the page.

• Press on the link and a new page will again showcase.

• Fill in the login details and press on submit.

• Once done your admit card will be showcased.

• View the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024: Helpline

It is recommended that candidates who wish to take the exam carefully read the Instructions to Examinees (which are included with the e-admit card) before taking the test. The candidates have been advised to contact the institute at enroll@icsi.edu if they have any questions or concerns. Candidates can visit the official ICSI website for additional relevant information.

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2024: Details mentioned

-Name

-Photograph and Signature

-Registration Number

-Examination Dates and Timings

-Paper-wise Exemption Details

-Examination Stage

-Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code)

-Syllabus

-Optional Subject

-Examination Medium and Module/Group.