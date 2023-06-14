Home / Education / News / Delhi University begins admission process for 2023-24 UG programmes

Delhi University begins admission process for 2023-24 UG programmes

There are 71,000 seats across the DU colleges. Like last year, the admissions will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi University begins admission process for 2023-24 UG programmes

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi University (DU) started the admission process for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Wednesday with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

The university is offering 78 undergraduate programmes in 68 colleges. Besides, there are 198 BA programme combinations.

There are 71,000 seats across the DU colleges. Like last year, the admissions will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

"The admission process has started. We are opening the CSAS-UG today. Students can apply for UG programmes," Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh told a press conference.

The admissions in BA fine arts in the College of Arts will also be done through the CSAS this year.

The registration fee is Rs 250 for unreserved and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and Rs 100 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Those opting for admissions under the sports and ECA quotas will have to pay extra.

Singh said B.Com is a flagship programme of the university.

The VC also launched the admission process for the School of Open Learning and the NCWEB.

Also Read

No official communication to colleges yet regarding 4-year hons in UG level

Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati land row turns into political slugfest in WB

UGC cautions Class 12 students against fake universities in Pakistan

Iqbal composed 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' but never believed in it: DU V-C

DU teachers allege discrepancy in allocation of teaching positions at IPCW

NIASA declared NATA 2023 Phase 2 Results at nata.in, full detail here

TS ECET results 2023 announced yesterday, here's how to check and download

NEET 2023: Maximum qualifying candidates are from UP followed by Maha

Women's enrollment in finance, account courses increases by 25%: Study

Canada working to ensure students facing deportation have chance to stay

Topics :Delhi University

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story