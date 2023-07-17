Home / Education / News / DU notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation

DU notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation

The notification for rescheduled second-year examination for regular, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students was issued on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Delhi University has notified the dates of exams that were postponed in the wake of a flood-like situation in the national capital.

The theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2. The practical exams which were supposed to be conducted on July 14, 15, and 16 will now be conducted on August 3, 4 and 5.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

