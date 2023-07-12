NIPER JEE 2023 exam is set to be held on July 13, check full update below

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) on July 13 between 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. The examination is to be held in a computer-based test mode at designated examination centres.

Candidates appearing for the NIPER JEE examination must download their respective admit cards from the official website, i.e., niperguwahati.ac.in.

The NIPER JEE exam helps students taking admission in various postgraduate or doctorate level courses in the field of pharmacy, namely, M.S. (Pharma), M.Pharma, M.Tech (Pharma), PhD (Pharmaceutical & Biological Sciences disciplines), and MBA (Pharma). Candidates need to pass the NIPER Joint Entrance Exam to get admission to the above-mentioned courses.

The examination is held once a year.

NIPER JEE: Exam Fees The fee for the General/OBC/PH/NRI category is Rs 3000, and for the SC/ST category is Rs 1500.

The combined fees for MBA and other courses for the General/OBC/PH/NRI category is Rs 4000, and for SC/ST, the fee is Rs 2000.

NIPER JEE: Marking Scheme

The exam consists of 200 marks with 200 objective-type questions. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer, and -0.25 will deduct for each wrong answer. There would be no deduction for unattempted questions.





NIPER JEE: Exam day guidelines Here are the important instructions before you go for the NIPER JEE exam: