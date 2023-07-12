NIPER JEE 2023 exam is set to be held on July 13, check full update below

NIPER JEE: Exam Fees The fee for the General/OBC/PH/NRI category is Rs 3000, and for the SC/ST category is Rs 1500.
NIPER JEE: Marking Scheme
NIPER JEE: Exam day guidelines Here are the important instructions before you go for the NIPER JEE exam:
- Candidates must reach the exam centre at least half an hour early to avoid any mishappening.
- Bring your NIPER JEE 2023 admit card to the exam centre.
- The candidates must ensure that the question paper available is as per opted Subject Code mentioned in the hall ticket.
- No candidates can leave the exam hall without the invigilator's permission till the duration is over.
- Candidates who fail to follow the protocols will be disqualified.