CUET UG Result 2023 date announced, here's how to check and download result

The CUET UG exam result date was announced by the UGC chairman. The CUET UG result will be declared on Monday, July 17. Candidates can check results from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The CUET UG result 2023 will be released online, and candidates need to submit their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials to check their results

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate exam result date has been confirmed. The National Test Agency said that the result for CUET UG Result 2023 will be released on Monday, July 17.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, today confirmed the revised date for the exam results. Earlier, the result was about to be released on or before July 15.

The CUET UG result 2023 will be released online, and candidates need to submit their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials to check their results. The NTA will also release the result download link as the scorecard is mandatory for further admission and counselling process.

The NTA chairman said that they are rushing to release the result as they are analysing a large amount of data to ensure an "error-free result."

According to the chairman, 841 question papers were used in the examination in 214 different languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages. There are around 1,48,000 questions in these papers. Candidates can challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1, 2023. There are approx 25,782 answer key challenges received, out of which 3,886 are unique.

How to check CUET UG Result 2023?
Here are the simple steps to check and download CUET UG Result 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of CUET, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Step 2. Check and click on the UG result link.
Step 3. Enter the login credentials, like the application number and Date of birth/Password in the given link.
Step 4. The CUET UG result will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5. You can also download the CUET UG scorecard for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the CUET UG scorecard?

Here are the details mentioned in the CUET UG scorecard:
Candidate Name
Roll number/ registration number
Application number
Name of exam
Subject
Exam shift
Marks scores
Minimum marks required
Qualifying status

Topics :exam resultsEntrance ExamsNational Testing AgencyResultseducation

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

