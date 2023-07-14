CUET UG Result 2023 date announced, here's how to check and download result

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate exam result date has been confirmed. The National Test Agency said that the result for CUET UG Result 2023 will be released on Monday, July 17.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, today confirmed the revised date for the exam results. Earlier, the result was about to be released on or before July 15.

The CUET UG result 2023 will be released online, and candidates need to submit their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials to check their results. The NTA will also release the result download link as the scorecard is mandatory for further admission and counselling process.

The NTA chairman said that they are rushing to release the result as they are analysing a large amount of data to ensure an "error-free result."

According to the chairman, 841 question papers were used in the examination in 214 different languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages. There are around 1,48,000 questions in these papers. Candidates can challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1, 2023. There are approx 25,782 answer key challenges received, out of which 3,886 are unique.

How to check CUET UG Result 2023? Here are the simple steps to check and download CUET UG Result 2023

Step 1. Visit the official website of CUET, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2. Check and click on the UG result link.

Step 3. Enter the login credentials, like the application number and Date of birth/Password in the given link.

Step 4. The CUET UG result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. You can also download the CUET UG scorecard for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in the CUET UG scorecard?

Here are the details mentioned in the CUET UG scorecard:

Candidate Name

Roll number/ registration number

Application number

Name of exam

Subject

Exam shift

Marks scores

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status