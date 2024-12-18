DU Recruitment 2024: Registration opens for 137 non-teaching positions

As part of its recent hiring campaign, Delhi University is accepting applications for many vacancies, including assistants and other roles. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at du.ac.in, the official website. On December 18, 2024, the online registration will open, and it will end on December 27, 2024.

There are 137 positions available across a variety of roles, including 11 Assistant Registrar vacancies, 46 Senior Assistant vacancies, and 80 Assistant vacancies in the recruiting campaign.

Delhi University Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Master's degree with at least 55% marks, or an equivalent grade, to be considered for the Assistant Registrar post. For this role, the maximum age is forty years old. A bachelor's degree from an accredited university and three years of experience as an assistant or in a similar capacity at Level 4 are the requirements for the Senior Assistant post. Additionally, candidates must show that they are proficient in writing, noting, and computer applications. This position has a maximum age of 35.

A bachelor's degree from a recognized university and two years of experience as a junior assistant or in a comparable role are needed for the Assistant positions. Proficiency in computer operations and a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi are the requirements. This position has a maximum age requirement of 32 years old.

Delhi University Recruitment 2024: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website: du.ac.in.

Step 2: Press on the “Work with DU" section and enter the online application form.

Step 3: Upload the essential documents, including academic qualifications, work experience certificates, and caste or category certificates (if applicable).

Step 4: Make the payment for the application fee via the online portal.

Step 5: Send the completed form and save a copy for your future use.

Delhi University Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The application cost is Rs 1,000 for candidates in the General/Unreserved category, Rs 800 for OBC (NCL), EWS, and female candidates, and Rs 600 for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories. The fee must be paid online, and there will be no refund once it has been paid.

Delhi University Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Assistant Registrar: There will be two stages to the hiring process. A preliminary test with multiple choice questions (MCQs) is used to identify candidates in phase 1. In Phase 2, candidates will be chosen via a Main Exam and then interviewed or put through a personality test.

Senior Assistant and Assistant: There will be two phases to the hiring process as well. Candidates are shortlisted in stage 1 based on an initial multiple-choice question exam. A Main Examination and a Skill Test will make up Stage 2. Candidates will have the choice to respond in either Hindi or English to the question papers for the Preliminary Test, Main Examination, and Skill Test.