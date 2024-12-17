The results of the 2024 BPSC School Teacher Re-Examination have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in, candidates who took the School Teacher Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0) can view their results.

On July 21, 2024, the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 for Classes 9 and 10 was administered in a number of topics. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the final solution keys for Classes 1 through 12 prior to the results being announced. For every question paper set, these answer keys were posted online in PDF format.

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have shown up for the re-examination can view the results by the given steps below.

• Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

• Press on BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 subject wise link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will be displayed where candidates will have to view their roll numbers.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024: Subjects

English, Hindi, Urdu, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili, and Music are among the topics for which the Class 9–10 Education Department has results available.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024: What's next?

Those who passed the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 and were declared qualified are invited to come in for the document verification procedure. The following documents must be carried by candidates to demonstrate their eligibility for teaching positions after the certificate has been validated.

• BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 Online Application Form

• Hardcopy of the BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024

• Candidate’s Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar

• Candidate’s Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories

• Marks sheet(s)/Diploma/Degree(s) of candidate

• Matric Diploma certificate for Date of birth verification

• The certificate of higher Educational Qualifications

• Candidate’s Domicile Certificate.

What is BPSC?

To recruit competent teachers for basic, secondary, and upper secondary education in government institutions throughout Bihar, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) administers the BPSC Teacher Exam. For those who want to work as teachers in government schools, this exam is a great option.