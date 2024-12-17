Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced, view how to check

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced, view how to check

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024. Candidates can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced
BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The results of the 2024 BPSC School Teacher Re-Examination have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in, candidates who took the School Teacher Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0) can view their results. 
 
On July 21, 2024, the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 for Classes 9 and 10 was administered in a number of topics. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the final solution keys for Classes 1 through 12 prior to the results being announced. For every question paper set, these answer keys were posted online in PDF format.

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have shown up for the re-examination can view the results by the given steps below.
 
    • Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
 
    • Press on BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 subject wise link available on the home page.
 
    • A new PDF file will be displayed where candidates will have to view their roll numbers.

More From This Section

SBI Clerk 2024: Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

GRAP 3 back in Delhi-NCR: Students up to Class V to opt for hybrid mode

REET 2024: Registration begins today at official website, check details

CISF Fireman admit card 2024 released; here's how to check and download

CWC MT Recruitment 2024: Notification for 179 multiple posts and more

 
    • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024: Subjects 

English, Hindi, Urdu, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili, and Music are among the topics for which the Class 9–10 Education Department has results available.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024: What's next?

Those who passed the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 and were declared qualified are invited to come in for the document verification procedure. The following documents must be carried by candidates to demonstrate their eligibility for teaching positions after the certificate has been validated.
 
    • BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 Online Application Form
    • Hardcopy of the BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024
    • Candidate’s Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar
    • Candidate’s Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories
    • Marks sheet(s)/Diploma/Degree(s) of candidate
    • Matric Diploma certificate for Date of birth verification
    • The certificate of higher Educational Qualifications
    • Candidate’s Domicile Certificate. 

What is BPSC?

To recruit competent teachers for basic, secondary, and upper secondary education in government institutions throughout Bihar, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) administers the BPSC Teacher Exam. For those who want to work as teachers in government schools, this exam is a great option.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BSEB Exam 2025: Registration started for class 10, 12, view details

China ready to enhance trust with India at border talks: Foreign Ministry

Warmup Ventures launches Rs 300 cr fund to back early-stage startups

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,050 pts to 80,700; Nifty at 24,350; Bank drags

UPI changes in 2024: Increased limits, new features, security tips

Topics :Bihar Board resultexam resultsBihar

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story