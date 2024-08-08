Education sector makes up one-third of total CSR spend in FY23: Govt data

The education sector has continued to attract the highest amount of funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by companies, with the highest-ever spend of Rs 10,085 crore in FY23, according to government data.

As the government nudges top companies to direct their CSR expenditure towards the proposed internship scheme, education accounted for one-third of the total CSR spend in FY23, the highest in the past nine years. Comparatively, the amount spent on vocational skills under CSR activity has been much less at Rs 1,164 crore in FY23, marginally up from Rs 1,033 crore in the previous year.



The Centre is keen for companies to direct their CSR funds more towards skilling and making India’s youth job-ready and employable instead of spending on development and social infrastructure-related activities, which the government is well-equipped to undertake.

Health, rural development projects, environment sustainability and livelihood enhancement projects are the other four development sectors which have drawn the most amount of CSR funds. (See chart)

The sharpest jump can be seen in the CSR spend towards animal welfare, which went up multifold from Rs 17 crore in FY15 to over Rs 315 crore in FY23.



The Companies Act makes corporate social responsibility a mandatory and statutory obligation, making India one of the few countries to do so. Globally, most countries have taken a voluntary approach to CSR spending. Many countries in the world, such as Norway and Sweden, which have voluntary CSR, started with a mandatory provision.

The company-wise breakup of data shown on the National CSR portal showed that HDFC Bank Limited had become the top CSR spender in the country with Rs 803 crore expenditure undertaken in FY23.

For the last four years, for which the data is available, Reliance Industries Limited had been the top spender for corporate social responsibility in the country. In FY23, Reliance, with a spend of Rs 743.4 crore, slipped to the third spot, following HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy.



CSR spend under the Prime Minister Relief Fund, after picking up in the pandemic years, came down to Rs 815.85 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 1,215 crore in the previous year and Rs 1,698 crore in FY21.

The area which drew the least amount of funds through CSR was technology incubators, with only Rs 1 crore spent in FY23 compared to Rs 8.6 crore in the previous year.

According to corporate affairs ministry data, CSR expenditure has increased from Rs 26,579.78 crore in FY22 to Rs 29,986.92 crore in FY23. The total number of projects went up to 51,966 in FY23 from 44,425 the year before.