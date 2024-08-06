Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024: Registration begins, check details here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration process has been started by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) on August 3, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling round and find the direct link on the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

The last date to apply for the counselling round is August 13, 2024. The online PIN purchase from the website of the admission committee can also be done till August 13, 2024. Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024: Important dates The important dates for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024

Last date for online PIN Purchases from the official website: August 12, 2024 (till 2 pm)

Last date for online registration: August 13, 2024 (till 5 pm)

Document verification and submission of photocopies: August 14, 2024 (till 4.30 pm)

The counselling process includes registration, uploading of documents, document verification, publication of merit list, choice-filling, seat allotment, reporting, payment of tuition fee and submission of original documents.

Students need to submit the following documents at the time of registration.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register?

Here are the simple steps to register for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024:

First, visit the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

On the home page, click on the Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration link

Enter registration details and click on the submit button.

Enter your login credentials.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on the submit button and download the page.

You can download the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The registration fee or the purchase of PIN can be made with the payment of Rs 1000 + 10000 = Rs 11000.

The verification of documents and submission of photocopies of documents with the help centre can be done from August 5 to August 14, 2024.