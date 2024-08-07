Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NIRF 2024: Rankings to be released on August 12 at at 3 pm on nirfindia.org

On August 12, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings will be released. These rankings assess the Indian higher education institutions in India using a variety of criteria

College students, students
NIRF 2024. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 2:02 PM IST
On August 12, 2024, the Ministry of Education will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings. The rankings will be accessible on the official website of the NIRF at nirfindia.org.
The NIRF India Rankings will be announced at 3 pm on Monday, August 12. The official website says, “This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD, to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception.” 

Innovation category introduced last year at NIRF

Last year, the 'innovation category' was presented in the rankings list while the 'agriculture and allied sectors' and 'research institutions' categories and 'research institutions' classifications were added to the list in the past years. 
Last year, in the rankings, the Indian Institute of Madras (IIT Madras) secured the top position in the 'overall' category in the country for the fifth consecutive year. 
In addition, the institute ranked as the country's second-best research institute and won the engineering category for the eighth year in a row. IIT Delhi maintained its third position. Under the 'Universities' category, IISc Bengaluru beat the list, with Jawaharlal Nehru University in second and Jamia Millia Islamia in third.
In the 'Colleges', Miranda House got the top ranking followed by Hindu School, Delhi and Presidency College, Chennai in the second and third positions respectively. In the Engineering Class, IIT Madras stood first, IIT Delhi came second and IIT Bombay at the third spot. In ‘management’, IIM Ahmedabad got the top position, with IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode, coming in second and third, respectively. 

What is NIRF?

The National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF, is a ranking system developed by the Ministry of Education (formerly known as Ministry of Human Resource Development) to rank the country's higher education institutions based on a set of standards. On September 29, 2015, the rankings were launched by the ministry.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

