The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is set to open the registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 from August 28. Interested candidates can apply for the exam at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official website of IIT Guwahati-Gate 2026.

IIT Guwahati is hosting the national admission exam this year. The information brochure, which contains information on eligibility, examination cities, and authorized two-paper combinations, was made available by the organizing institute prior to registration.

GATE 2026 exams dates

• Commencement of Registration (original date)- August 25, 2025

• Commencement of Registration (postponed date)- August 28, 2025

• Deadline of Registration- September 28, 2025 (without late fee) • Extended Registration deadline- October 9, 2025 (with late fee) • Start of GATE exams (Stage 1)- February 7–8, 2026 • Start of GATE exams (Stage 2)- February 14–15, 2026 • GATE results 2026- March 19, 2026. GATE 2026 Registration: How to apply • Go to the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. • On the homepage, press on "Application Portal". • Fill in your personal, academic and other details.

• Submit the essential documents. • You will be successfully enrolled for the GATE 2026 examination. GATE 2026: Eligibility Students enrolled in their third year or above of any undergraduate program, as well as those who have earned a degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, the arts, or the humanities that have been recognized by the government, are eligible to take the exam. GATE 2026: Application Fee 1. Regular application period (August 28–September 28, 2025) • Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹1,000 per test paper. • All other candidates (including foreign nationals): ₹2,000 per test paper.

2. Extended application period (September 29–October 9, 2025) • Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹1,500 per test paper. • All other candidates (including foreign nationals): ₹2,500 per test paper. GATE 2026 Registration: Documents required • Recent photograph (as per specifications) • Category certificate (SC/ST), if applicable • PwD/UDID certificate, if applicable • Scanned signature (as per specifications) • Valid photo identity proof (same ID must be carried to the exam center). GATE 2026 Registration: List of examination centres Three cities are available to candidates for the exams. Every option must be inside the same GATE 2026 zone. Exam cities may be added or removed at the discretion of the organizing organization, which may even assign a city that the candidate has not selected if necessary.