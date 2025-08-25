ICSI CS toppers' list 2025: Prashil Singh, Bhumi Mehta secure top ranks

ICSI CS Toppers 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the results of the June 2025 CS Professional Program today, August 25, 2025, at 11 am. Both the Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022 results are accessible.

On the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, students can view their scores and subject-specific grades. The June 2025 CS examinations were held between June 1 and June 10 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Bhumi Vinod Mehta and Prashil Singh have been named the toppers of the CS Professionals for June 2025 by the ICSI. At 2:00 pm today, the CS Executive Result 2025 (Syllabus 2022) will be announced. Once the results are available, students can also examine their subject-specific grades online.

ICSI CS Result 2025: Date and time? ICSI CS exams 2025- June 1 to June 10 at 9 am to 12:15 pm ICSI CS result 2025- August 25, 2025 ICSI CS result 2025 time 'Executive Programme' (Syllabus 2022)- 14:00 ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result 2025: Scorecards declared today at official website ICSI CS result 2025 time 'Professional Programme' (Syllabus 2017 & 2022)- 11 am. ICSI CS June Result 2025: How to check and download the results? Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu On the homepage, press on the link for “CS Professional” or “CS Executive” result.

Fill in your roll number and registration number in the login fields. Submit the details to check your result. Download and save the e-result-cum-marks statement for later use. ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Toppers of Old Syllabus • Prashil Singh • Dimpal Sharma • Jay Vipul Soni • Deshna Jain • Anjali Dodwe • Neelopher. ICSI CS June 2025 Toppers List: • Bhumi Vinod Mehta • Osmi Gupta • Aum Bhavin Mehta • Shatakshi Agrawal • Prerana • Laxmi Mukesh Shah