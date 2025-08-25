Home / Education / News / ICSI CS toppers' list 2025: Prashil Singh, Bhumi Mehta secure top ranks

ICSI CS toppers' list 2025: Prashil Singh, Bhumi Mehta secure top ranks

The ICSI has announced the CS Professional 2025 results, with Bhumi Vinod Mehta and Prashil Singh topping. The CS Executive result will also be out today at 2 pm on the official website

ICSI CS topper list 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
 ICSI CS Toppers 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the results of the June 2025 CS Professional Program today, August 25, 2025, at 11 am. Both the Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022 results are accessible. 
 
On the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, students can view their scores and subject-specific grades. The June 2025 CS examinations were held between June 1 and June 10 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm.
 
Bhumi Vinod Mehta and Prashil Singh have been named the toppers of the CS Professionals for June 2025 by the ICSI. At 2:00 pm today, the CS Executive Result 2025 (Syllabus 2022) will be announced. Once the results are available, students can also examine their subject-specific grades online.  

ICSI CS Result 2025: Date and time?

ICSI CS exams 2025- June 1 to June 10 at 9 am to 12:15 pm      
ICSI CS result 2025- August 25, 2025      
ICSI CS result 2025 time 'Executive Programme' (Syllabus 2022)- 14:00       
ICSI CS result 2025 time 'Professional Programme' (Syllabus 2017 & 2022)- 11 am.   ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result 2025: Scorecards declared today at official website

ICSI CS June Result 2025: How to check and download the results?

Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu
On the homepage, press on the link for “CS Professional” or “CS Executive” result.
Fill in your roll number and registration number in the login fields.
Submit the details to check your result.
Download and save the e-result-cum-marks statement for later use.

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: Toppers of Old Syllabus

    • Prashil Singh
    • Dimpal Sharma
    • Jay Vipul Soni
    • Deshna Jain
    • Anjali Dodwe
    • Neelopher.

ICSI CS June 2025 Toppers List:

    • Bhumi Vinod Mehta
    • Osmi Gupta
    • Aum Bhavin Mehta
    • Shatakshi Agrawal
    • Prerana
    • Laxmi Mukesh Shah
    • Aditi Santosh Bodhale
    • Vanshika Hissariya
    • Harshita Deepak Sanghani
    • Khushi Ashish Jain
    • Manshani Hunny Manoj Kumar. 

ICSI CS results 2025: What’s next?

ICSI states that as soon as the results are announced, the subject-by-subject marks for both Professional and Executive candidates will be accessible online. Professional course candidates will also receive a hard copy at their registered addresses, however executive students will only receive a digital marks statement via the portal. 
 
From December 22 to December 29, 2025, the December 2025 session is scheduled to occur. The June 2025 exams were administered by ICSI in a single shift from June 1 to June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Candidates can email the institute at exam@icsi.edu if they do not receive the physical copy within 30 days. 
 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

