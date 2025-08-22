AP DSC 2025: Merit list to be out today for 16,347 posts; how to apply

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Posts
- Principals
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)
- Physical Education Teachers (PET)
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)
- Physical Directors (PD) in AP Model and Residential Schools
- School Assistants (Languages and Non-Languages)
- Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs).
AP DSC Merit List 2025: Vacancy Details
- School Assistants (SA) – 7,725
- Physical Education Teachers (PET) – 132
- Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) – 6,371
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – 1,781
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – 286
- Principals – 52
AP DSC Merit List 2025: Steps to check the result
- Step 1: Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in, the official AP DSC website.
- Step 2: Choose the link for the Merit List/Result 2025.
- Step 3: Type in your captcha code, password, and username.
- Step 4: You can check and download the district-by-district merit list after logging in.
AP DSC Merit List 2025: Selection process
