HSSC Group D exam result 2023 to be out soon at hssc.gov.in, details inside

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission Common Eligibility Test (HSSC CET 2023) results for Group D are expected to be announced soon for recruitment in different categories. 8.51 lakh applicants are anticipating the HSSC CET Group D outcomes.

The HSSC Group D test 2023 was conducted on October 21 to 22. Of the 13,76,183 applicants registered for the test, 62.59% showed up. 25 impersonators were arrested by the NTA authorities.

The commission has additionally reported the normalization technique as the test was led by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in numerous sessions.

For the group D recruitment, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) held a test in November. The Commission conducted the Group D test on November 10, 11, 17 and 18. The test was held in two sessions.

HSSC Group D 2023: cut-off According to the marking scheme, science, English, general awareness, reasoning, mathematics, and Hindi have been allotted 75% weightage, and geography, civics, environment, history, current affairs, literature, and culture subjects have been assigned 25% weightage. “The raw score of each candidate in each shift will be normalized using the Equi-percentile method, and the raw score for each candidate appearing will be converted into NTA Score,” the HSSC stated for the HSSC Group D normalization method. For every raw score obtained by the applicants, there is a score allotted to every percentile value for each session. The normalized score, Z, relating to a percentile value P, is determined by taking the average of the raw scores corresponding to the percentile P in every one of the various sessions divided by the raw marks for every applicant.

HSSC Group D Exam 2023: How to check the result? • Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in. • On the homepage, press the link activated for the HSSC Group D exam. • As you press on it, a pdf will be showcased on the screen. • Enter ctrl+f and find your name on it. • Download the same. • Take a printout for later. HSSC CET: Selection Process Given below are the steps of the selection process for the HSSC Group D CET 2023: • Common Eligibility Examination (CET) Written Group D Exam • Verification of Documents

• Medical Assessment.