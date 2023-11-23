Home / Education / News / IB recruitment 2023 notification released for 995 positions at mha.gov.in

The Intelligence Bureau issued the notice for IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 on November 21. The recruiting campaign for the posts of ACIO Grade-II Executive is now available

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
IB recruitment 2023 notification released. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) announced the IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 notification today, November 21. The recruitment is for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive. 
Applicants who are keen on applying must go to the official site at mha.gov.in and search for the recruitment notice in the Employment Newspaper from November 25 to December 1, 2023. The registration time frame for this selection drive will start on November 25 and end on December 15, 2023.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 
Step 1: Go to the official website at mha.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the IB ACIO 2023 Recruitment link on the homepage.
Step 3: If you are new, you should first register and make login credentials.
Step 4: Post registering, log in with the login information you made and submit.
Step 5: Enter the online application form and upload every needed document as directed.
Step 6: Pay the online application fees and save things for later. 

IB ACIO Recruitment: Eligibility
Applicants should cautiously audit the eligibility prior to applying for IB ACIO Recruitment 2023. Inability to satisfy the eligibility guidelines may result in the applications being dismissed. 
The age of applicants for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/Executive, should be between 18 and 27 years. 

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Fees
The application fee for the IB ACIO Recruitment 2023 has been chosen to be Rs.450 for all competitors, and for Male applicants of UR, EWS, and OBC classes, the application fee will be Rs.550.

IB ACIO 2023: Salary
The basic pay for those selected for the position will be ₹ 44,900, with a maximum monthly salary of ₹1,42,400. Also, they will get benefits such as Special Security Allowance (SSA), Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA). 

Topics :iB Groupgovernment policiesgovernment of Indiaindian government

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

