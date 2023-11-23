AIMA MAT December 2023 exam dates out, check schedule, registration details

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will hold the MAT 2023 December tests from December 3 to 17. AIMA MAT (Management Aptitude Test) is conducted to shortlist applicants for admission to top-tier business schools in India having Dr DY Patil B-School, BIMTECH, VIT Vellore and Christ University.

The MAT December 2023 test will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), paper-based test (PBT), and internet-based test (IBT). The MAT CBT is set to be conducted on December 3 and December 16. MAT IBT will be conducted on December 6, 9 and 17. The MAT PBT will be held exclusively on December 9.

AIMA MAT December 2023 registration: Steps to apply • Go to the official website at mat.aima.in • Press on MAT December application process link • Fill in all your details in the application form like name, contact details etc • Upload documents as needed • Pay the application fee and press on submit • Download the registration form and press on submit • Save the AIMA MAT December 2023 application form and take a print out for later. AIMA MAT: Paper pattern MAT paper comprises five segments like quantitative ability, language comprehension, data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning and Indian and global environment.

MAT is held for granting admission to MBA, PGDM courses at 800 B-schools all through the country. MAT is conducted in four stages: February, May, September and December. For more details on the AIMA MAT test, kindly go to the authority site mat.aima.in.

MAT December 2023: Schedule • CBT [Computer-Based Test] – 3 Dec, 28 Nov (Registration Ends) • IBT [Internet-Based Test] – 6 Dec, 3 Dec (Registration Ends) • PBT [Paper-Based Test] – 9 Dec, 5 Dec (Registration Ends) • IBT [Internet-Based Test] – 9 Dec, 6 Dec (Registration Ends) • CBT [Computer-Based Test] – 16 Dec, 11 Dec (Registration Ends)

• IBT [Internet-Based Test] – 17 Dec, 14 Dec (Registration Ends).

MAT 2023: Eligibility To show up for MAT 2022 test, the applicants will be expected to satisfy the following eligibility standards: • The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised university. • Final year graduation students are also qualified to apply. • Applicants having CA, CS or ICWA degrees are additionally qualified to apply for the MAT test. MAT Application 2023: Fees View the below to know paper-wise MAT test fee. Fee payment should be possible only in online mode through credit/debit card or net banking:

• Paper Based Test (PBT)- 2,100

• Both PBT & CBT- 3,300

• Computer Based Test (CBT)- 2,100

• Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT)- 2,100.

MAT 2023: Admit Card MAT admit cards of all three modes are unique and given on various dates. Registered applicants can download their MAT admit card 2023 from the planned date utilizing their login credentials. MAT CBT and IBT admit cards are accessible now for March phase tests. View the steps below and download the MAT 2023 admit card. • Log on to AIMA-MAT

• Press on download admit card

• Fill in your login details

• Download the MAT admit card and save it for later.

• The MAT admit card is a vital document to be carried to the test place. Hard copies of MAT admit cards are not given, consequently applicants should download their individual admit cards before the test day.