Home / Education / News / Students clearing 10+2 without biology still eligible to appear for NEET

Students clearing 10+2 without biology still eligible to appear for NEET

New National Medical Commission guidelines allow candidates passing 10+2 with physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and english are now eligible for NEET-UG

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration by Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Students who have cleared 10+2 with physics, chemistry and mathematics as their core will still have the option to pursue National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG). According to the latest guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC), students must pass a biology or biotechnology exam as an additional subject on the 10+2 level from any recognised board.

The public notice was issued to address numerous queries and pending court cases related to recent developments in medical education eligibility criteria. Previously, under the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997, candidates aspiring for MBBS had to undergo two years of continuous study in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, along with English in Class 11th and 12th. This study had to be completed in regular schools, excluding open schools or private candidates. The Delhi High Court quashed these provisions in 2018.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This decision had implications for candidates seeking admission to graduate/primary medical courses in foreign institutions under the eligibility requirement for taking admission in an undergraduate medical course in a Foreign Medical Institution Regulations, 2002, and the Screening Test Regulation, 2002. Candidates faced disqualification from the NEET-UG Test, and their applications for an eligibility certificate were rejected. 

In response, the National Medical Commission introduced the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, effective from June 2, 2023. According to Regulation 11(b), candidates passing 10+2 with physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and english are now eligible for NEET-UG. This repealed the previous regulations retrospectively.

In a meeting on June 14, 2023, the NMC, considering the flexibility granted by the New Education Policy, decided to revisit the previous approach. Now, candidates can study the required subjects as additional subjects after Class 12th from recognised boards and remain eligible for NEET-UG and the Eligibility Certificate.

This decision applies retroactively to candidates whose eligibility certificate applications were previously rejected. However, candidates becoming eligible after this public notice may appear in NEET-UG 2024. Court cases filed by MCI/NMC will be withdrawn, and this updated position will be explained in pending litigations filed by candidates against MCI/NMC for swift resolution.
 

Also Read

NEET-PG' zero eligibility: What does this mean for medical admissions?

NEET UG is only the first hurdle in a long race for aspiring doctors

NEET-SS on Sept 9-10 postponed due to travel restrictions during G20 Summit

What is new medical registration system and why doctors are concerned?

Generic prescription controversy: NMC regulations for doctors held back

CTET January 2024: Registration process ends today, here's how to apply

Haryana HBSE Board Exams 2024 deadline extended for class 10th, 12th

UCL declares scholarship scheme for Indian students to study in UK

SBI CBO recruitment 2023: SBI invites applications to fill 5,280 CBO posts

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 announced at sbi.co.in; all details inside

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NEETdoctorsNEET UGNEET medical entrance testNational Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEETBiotechnologyBS Web Reportseducation

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story