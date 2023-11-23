Students clearing 10+2 without biology still eligible to appear for NEET

Students who have cleared 10+2 with physics, chemistry and mathematics as their core will still have the option to pursue National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) . According to the latest guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC), students must pass a biology or biotechnology exam as an additional subject on the 10+2 level from any recognised board.

The public notice was issued to address numerous queries and pending court cases related to recent developments in medical education eligibility criteria. Previously, under the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997, candidates aspiring for MBBS had to undergo two years of continuous study in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, along with English in Class 11th and 12th. This study had to be completed in regular schools, excluding open schools or private candidates. The Delhi High Court quashed these provisions in 2018.

This decision had implications for candidates seeking admission to graduate/primary medical courses in foreign institutions under the eligibility requirement for taking admission in an undergraduate medical course in a Foreign Medical Institution Regulations, 2002, and the Screening Test Regulation, 2002. Candidates faced disqualification from the NEET-UG Test, and their applications for an eligibility certificate were rejected.

In response, the National Medical Commission introduced the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, effective from June 2, 2023. According to Regulation 11(b), candidates passing 10+2 with physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and english are now eligible for NEET-UG. This repealed the previous regulations retrospectively.

In a meeting on June 14, 2023, the NMC, considering the flexibility granted by the New Education Policy, decided to revisit the previous approach. Now, candidates can study the required subjects as additional subjects after Class 12th from recognised boards and remain eligible for NEET-UG and the Eligibility Certificate.

This decision applies retroactively to candidates whose eligibility certificate applications were previously rejected. However, candidates becoming eligible after this public notice may appear in NEET-UG 2024. Court cases filed by MCI/NMC will be withdrawn, and this updated position will be explained in pending litigations filed by candidates against MCI/NMC for swift resolution.

