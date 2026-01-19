ICAI CA Inter exam 2026 paper postponed; Revised schedule out at website

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has deferred the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate Paper-5, Auditing and Ethics, which was scheduled to be held on January 19, 2026, citing unavoidable administrative reasons.

The revised schedule for the CA Intermediate Exam 2026 has been released by ICAI. The dates are available on the official website, icai.org, for students who intend to take the Chartered Accountants Intermediate test.

Although already issued admit cards will still be valid on the revised date. The notice states that the Group II, Paper 5-Auditing and Ethics, which was originally set for January 19, 2026, has been rescheduled for January 31, 2026.

The same location and time (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST) will be used for the exam. The remaining CA Foundation January 2026 exam papers will be administered on January 20, 22, and 24, 2026, as scheduled. How to download the revised schedule of the ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026? 1. Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org. 2. Click on the ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026 revised schedule link available on the home page. 3. A new page will display where candidates will have to check the exam dates. 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of it for later use.

Key Information on ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026 · Admit Cards: Existing admit cards will stay valid for the rescheduled exam too. Students are advised to keep them secure and ensure they have a clear and printed copy. · Examination Venue: There will be no change in the assigned examination centre. Candidates must report to the same exam centre on the revised date. · Revision Opportunity: ICAI has advised that students utilise this additional time for focused revision, particularly on complex segments of the Auditing syllabus. · Official Communication Only: The institute has warned students against relying on unofficial sources or rumours. All updates will be communicated exclusively via the ICAI website.

ICAI has made it clear that all other papers' schedules are unaffected. Exams for the Foundation and Intermediate levels will be placed at the scheduled times and dates. For most CA candidates, this targeted postponement reduces disruption. ICAI reaffirmed its dedication to honesty and high standards, emphasising that the ruling highlights the importance of conducting impartial and logistically sound exams. The institute is still committed to upholding the CA credential's credibility throughout the world.