Noida schools will remain shut till 18 January, with authorities declaring a two-day holiday amid persistent dense fog and severe cold conditions. According to the latest order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Education Officer, all schools up to Class 8 will stay closed from 16 to 17 January.

The official circular states that the winter break has been extended by two days. Since January 18 is a Sunday, the classes will start again on January 19. Nonetheless, the school staff and teachers will be required to attend school as usual.

Official statement on winter holidays extended

Gautam Buddh Nagar Office of the District Basic Education Officer in its notice on 16 January mentioned, “In view of the prevailing fog and cold weather conditions, all schools (from Nursery to Class 8) affiliated with all boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB, UP Board and others) operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed from January 16 to January 17, 2026. This order must be strictly followed.”

The order, issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, adds, “Teachers and staff of government/aided/private schools will report to school as usual.” Punjab also revises school timings The Punjab government has issued a similar directive, changing school hours throughout the state to mitigate the effects of severe winter weather and thick fog. The revised schedule will be in effect until January 21, according to Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. ALSO READ: Weather today: Dense fog, cold wave grip North, mercury dips; snow in hills According to the updated timetable, middle, high, and senior secondary schools will run from 10 a.m. to 3.20 p.m., while primary schools will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Punjab's government, aided, recognised, and private schools are all covered by the ruling.

More about the winter holidays extended in Jan 2026 According to the order, the decision to extend the holidays was made in accordance with the district magistrate's instructions, given the current weather. Schools that don't comply and reopen during the closure time will face consequences, according to the officials. The education department had previously extended the district's schools' winter break to January 15 due to severe cold conditions. ALSO READ: Delhi air quality stays 'very poor' amid cold wave, dense fog; AQI at 348 The minister of education emphasised that the government's primary concern is still student safety and well-being. Additionally, he has directed district education authorities and school administrators to make sure that the new schedules are strictly followed in all educational establishments.