JEE Main 2026 preparation guide: Check smart tricks to improve your score

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session will begin on January 21, and with only a few days to go, candidates are now entering the final stretch of their preparation. India TV Digital received preparation tips and methods from Dinesh Bhutada, Program Director, MIT World Peace University, Pune, to assist candidates with their last-minute preparation tactics.

To achieve an outstanding percentile in JEE Mains 2026, it is more important to maximise the benefits of your prior knowledge than to cover additional material in the final few days.

In the speed-and-accuracy-focused JEE Main exam, top scorers are frequently distinguished from the others by a clever approach. The preparation advice that follows is based on actual exam trends.

Best 5 JEE Main 2026 preparation tips and tricks

1. Master the Exam Strategy

The Two-Pass Approach is one of the best methods. Try only simple, well-known questions on your first try. Proceed if a question takes longer than 60 to 75 seconds. Depending on your comfort level, go back to medium or challenging problems in the second pass.

This saves time, increases precision, and safeguards confidence. Recall that knowing the "art of leaving" is crucial for a few time-consuming problems, and that skipping early and wisely is a skill rather than a weakness.

2. Convert speed into marks in Physics

Physics preparation should switch to mixed numerical only in the last few weeks. Just concentrate on applying formulas and making fast substitutions. Steer clear of chapter-by-chapter practice and derivations.

Every day, completing 30–40 mixed PYQs can significantly increase speed and add 10–15 points just for correctness. Because NTA regularly repeats question styles, units, and traps, PYQ-based mixes are essential. This method has the potential to make physics a topic that scores 80–90+.

3. NCERT books are crucial

Chemistry is often considered the most rewarding subject in terms of marks gained for the time invested. Review NCERT throughout as you approach the last few weeks, paying particular attention to Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Reactions from Classes 11 and 12.

Approximately 70–90% of the questions are taken directly or indirectly from the NCERT text. Instead of using memory tricks, concentrate on precise words, tables, and responses. With little effort, just one behaviour can earn 15–25 marks.

4. Secure Maths

Concentrate on high-frequency, predictable chapters like Matrices & Determinants, Vectors & 3D, Statistics, and Straight Lines rather than battling long problems.

These subjects typically have low-time, formula-driven inquiries. From 2019 to 2025, consistent PYQ practice can help you earn 25–35 reliable scores.

5. Regular revision

A quick 10-minute formula revision each day can significantly improve recall and reduce careless mistakes. Students should also maintain an error log and revisit only their past errors—whether they are formula lapses, unit mix-ups, or incorrect assumptions. Targeting repeated mistakes is far more effective at boosting scores than attempting fresh sets of questions.

Some additional advice for preparing JEE Main exams 2026

In JEE Main, one mistake carries a bigger impact than the –1 you see on paper; it also means missing out on marks you could have gained elsewhere, turning that error into a loss of nearly five marks. That’s why choosing the right questions, staying composed, and revising with purpose matter just as much as knowing the syllabus. Equally vital is getting the fundamentals of exam strategy right—sharp analysis, a well-trained body clock, and consistent practice.

Understanding the ABC of Examination Technique—Analysis, Body Clock, and Consistency—is equally important. Aligning your body clock with the actual JEE exam time guarantees optimal peak alertness on the final day, and routinely analysing mock exams helps spot recurrent mistakes and improve strategy.