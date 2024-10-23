ICAI Foundation, Inter results 2024 likely to be out soon; check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the CA Foundation, intermediate results 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the results through the official website, icai.nic.in.

The official information regarding the ICAI CA foundation result is yet to be announced. According to Dhiraj Khandelwal, Chairman Committee for Members in Industry & Business of ICAI, the CA foundation result is expected to be out before Diwali and the Inter results by mid-November.

ICAI conducted the CA foundation examination on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The intermediate exam for group 1 was held on September 12, 14 and 17 and on September 19, 21, and 23, 2024 for group 2.

How to check the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam results 2024?

Here are simple steps for CA foundation and intermediate exam results 2024:

Firstly visit the official website of ICAI.

On the home page, click on the exam date for which you want to check the results.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit

Once you enter your credentials, then your scorecard will appear on your screen

You can download and take printouts for future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: Gender-wise June exam result

A total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation June examination. Out of which 13,749 candidates cleared the examination, while the overall pass percentage was 14.96 per cent. Out of 48,580 male candidates, 7766 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 15.66 per cent. The pass percentage among females was down as compared to male candidates. Out of 42,320 females, 5983 passed the examination. The pass percentage of female candidates was 14.14 per cent

ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed

ICAI recently postponed the CA Final November 2024 examination due to the Diwali celebration. According to the updated schedule, the Group 1 examination will take place on November 3, while the Group 2 examination will begin on November 9. The examination was initially scheduled to take place between November 1 and 11, 2024.