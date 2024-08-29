Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / ICAI releases CA Inter admit cards 2024, here's how to check and download

ICAI releases CA Inter admit cards 2024, here's how to check and download

Admit cards for CA Intermediate exams 2024 are out; exams will take place from September 12 to 23. Here's all you need to know

ICAI India
ICAI India
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate exams which will take place in September 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icai.org. 

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA Intermediate examination 2024 can check and download their admit cards using their registration number and other login credentials. The CA Intermediate examination will be held from September 12 to 23, 2024. The first group examination will take place on September 12, 14 and 17, while the second group will be held on September 19, 21 and 23. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How to check and download the ICAI CA  Intermediate admit cards 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download CA Intermediate admit cards: 
  • First visit the official website, icai.org
  • On the home page, enter your registration number and other important details.
  • Your admit card will appear on your screen.
  • You can download the admit card for future reference and also make sure to check all the important details mentioned on the admit cards should be correct. 
  • You can also take the printout of the admit card. 
Once the admit card has been downloaded, make sure to thoroughly check it out with all the important details such as name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre, medium, and a group of admit cards. 

All the students must carry their admit cards in the physical form along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. In case they miss to bring the admit card to the exam hall, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam

The ICAI CA Foundation examination will take place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The three-hour examination will take place for a duration of three hours, i.e., from 2 pm to 5 pm on all four days. ICAI has already released the admit card for the same and candidates can check and download it with the help of the registration number and password. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 released for exams scheduled till August 30

UP Police Constable exam admit card out for August 30, direct link here

UPSC NDA 2 2024: Admit card released at upsc.gov.in; here's how to download

UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

NEET PG 2024: Admit Card releasing today at natboard.edu.in, check details

Topics :Admit CardICAIIndian educationchartered accountants

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story