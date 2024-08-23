CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Application for 1,130 posts to begin soon

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced a recruitment drive for 1,130 constable fireman posts. The application process will begin on August 30, 2024, and the last date to apply is September 30, 2024. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website, i.e., cisfrectt.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,130 posts; 466 posts reserved for the General category, 236 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 161 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 153 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 114 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is an awesome opportunity for people of various backgrounds to join the respected CISF.

Important Dates

The online application process begins on August 30, 2024, and the last date to apply is September 30, 2024. The exam date and admit will be announced in the coming days.

What is the eligibility criteria for CISF Constable fireman posts?

To apply for the CISF Constable Fireman posts, candidates must have passed the class 12th board examination from a recognised board in the country. The age limit to apply for these posts is between 18 and 23 years as of September 30, 2024. However, the age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms.

Selection Process

There are multiple stages in the selection process for the CISF Constable Fireman posts that candidates have to undergo which include a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, a Written Exam, and a Medical Examination.

Application Fee

The application fee for the CISF Constable Fireman recruitment is Rs 100 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. Candidates from SC, ST, and PWD categories are exempted from paying the fee.

CISF Constable Fireman Syllabus, Exam Pattern

There will be four sections in the CISF Constable Fireman exam, namely, Part-A General Intelligence and Reasoning, Part-B General Intelligence and Reasoning, Part-C Elementary Mathematics and Part-D English/Hindi language. The duration of the examination will be 120 marks and each question comprises 25 marks carrying one mark each.

How to apply for CISF Constable Fireman Recruitment 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for CISF Constable Fireman Recruitment 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISF, i.e., cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Login" button.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen, click on the New Registration link.

Step 4: Submit your basic details including your additional and contact details and declaration.

Step 5: Pay the required fees (if any).

Step 6: Review your application form and then click on the submit button.