ICAI to release CA Foundation exam result June 2023, here's how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination June 2023 today, August 7.

Students who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam June 2023 can check their exam results at ICAI's official website, i.e., https://www.icai.org/.

The ICAI CA foundation exams were held on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2023. The exams were conducted in around 290 centres around the country.

ICAI released an official notification about the CA Foundation exam June 2023 result which is likely to be released on 7th August at 9 pm or early morning on Tuesday, 8th August 2023.

Candidates need their registration number with roll number to check the CA Foundation result on the official website, the notification added.

The Institute is also expected to release the Post Qualification Course Examination - Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test, either late evening today or early morning tomorrow.

Along with the result, the ICAI will also release the pass percentage and topper lists.

What are the qualification criteria for CA Foundation?

Students appearing for the CA Foundation examination need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50 per cent marks to pass the Foundation exam.

How to check and download CA foundation results June 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check and download CA Foundation exam result 2023:

Step 1. First visit the official website, i,e., icai.nic.in.

Step 2. Check for the result link on the home page and click on it.

Step 3. Then click on the CA Foundation exam 2023 link.

Step 4. Enter your login credentials, like roll number, registration number, and the captcha code.

Step 5. Then click on submit or view result option and the result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6. You can download the result or take a printout for future reference.

Keep your documents safe and secure, which is essential for any future process. In addition to that, make sure not to down all the instructions or guidelines shared by the ICAI about the result and its validity.