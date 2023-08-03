UGC declares list of 20 universities identified as 'fake'; 8 in Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced a list of 20 universities across India that are "fake."

The institutions mentioned by the UGC are not authorised to grant any degree to students. Among these universities, the highest number (eight) is located in Delhi.

There are four fake universities in Uttar Pradesh, two in West Bengal, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

The UGC aims to help students from falling into the trap of pursuing education from unaccredited and fraudulent institutions.

Manish Joshi, secretary, UGC, said, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purposes. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree."

Below is a list of fake universities in Delhi.

- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

- Commercial University Limited

- United Nations University

- Vocational University

- ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House

- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

List of fake universities in Uttar Pradesh:

- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

List of other fake universities:

- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine (West Bengal)

- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research (West Bengal)

- Christ New Testament Deemed University (Andhra Pradesh)

- Bible Open University of India (Andhra Pradesh)

- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka)

- St. John’s University (Kerala)

- Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra)

- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry)

Last year, the UGC had identified 21 universities as “fake.”

According to the UGC, universities are authorised to grant degrees only if they are established under a Central, State/Provincial Act, or if they are recognised as deemed-to-be universities.