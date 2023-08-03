Home / Education / News / UGC declares list of 20 universities identified as 'fake'; 8 in Delhi

UGC declares list of 20 universities identified as 'fake'; 8 in Delhi

There are four fake universities in Uttar Pradesh, two in West Bengal, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last year, the UGC had identified 21 universities as “fake'

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced a list of 20 universities across India that are "fake."

The institutions mentioned by the UGC are not authorised to grant any degree to students. Among these universities, the highest number (eight) is located in Delhi.

There are four fake universities in Uttar Pradesh, two in West Bengal, two in Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

The UGC aims to help students from falling into the trap of pursuing education from unaccredited and fraudulent institutions.

Manish Joshi, secretary, UGC, said, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purposes. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree."

Below is a list of fake universities in Delhi.

- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
- Commercial University Limited
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

List of fake universities in Uttar Pradesh:

- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

List of other fake universities:

- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine (West Bengal)
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research  (West Bengal)
- Christ New Testament Deemed University (Andhra Pradesh)
- Bible Open University of India (Andhra Pradesh)
- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka)
- St. John’s University (Kerala)
- Raja Arabic University (Maharashtra)
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry)

Last year, the UGC had identified 21 universities as “fake.”

According to the UGC, universities are authorised to grant degrees only if they are established under a Central, State/Provincial Act, or if they are recognised as deemed-to-be universities.

Also Read

SC refuses PIL seeking to bring 'Arikkomban' back to natural habitat

Missing link in UGC's foreign university plans to set up campuses in India

Nearly 1.6 mn students register for CUET-UG, highest for DU: UGC chairman

UGC initiates new curriculum to promote environmental education at UG level

UGC asks univs to allow students to write exams in local languages

Parents save Rs 210 crore under Chhattisgarh govt's education scheme

'CUET-UG not based on CBSE, equally examines students of different boards'

Delhi University announces first allocation list for UG admissions

DU UG Admissions 2023: Delhi University to announce first merit list today

IIT Madras, Zanzibar campus application last date Aug 5, details here

Topics :UGCUniversitiesDelhiUttar PradeshBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story