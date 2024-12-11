SSC MTS and Havaldar Results 2024 to be out soon; Know when, where to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) results soon. The commission has not released any notification about the date and time of when the SSC MTS 2024, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024 results will be declared.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check the SSC MTS results 2024 through the official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the SSC MTS and Havaldar exams between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, which includes 6,144 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar.

The SSC MTS result will be released after considering the answer key objections. The provisional answer keys for the SSC MTS exam were issued on November 29 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections by December 2, 2024.

Last year, the SSC MTS 2022 result was released on September 3, 2024.

SSC MTS Result 2024: When and where to check?

Here are the simple steps to check and download SSC MTS Results 2024:

More From This Section

Firstly, visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the result page link.

A new page will open and then click on the MTS page.

The SSC MTS Results 2024 pdf will open on your screen.

You can check your roll number in the list to know your results.

You can download and take a printout of the hard copy of the exam for future reference.

According to reports, SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment results are likely to be out in the last week of December 2024 or the first week of January 2025. The exact date and time is yet to be announced.

The SSC MTS was a computer-based examination (CBE) comprising objective-type and multiple-choice questions and it was held in two mandatory sessions each lasting for 45 minutes.