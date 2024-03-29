Home / Education / News / IIM Bangalore, FPSB launch executive programme in finance planning

IIM Bangalore, FPSB launch executive programme in finance planning

FPSB India will offer 5 scholarships to students, working professionals to become certified financial planner

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore with Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India at IIM Bangalore
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
The Financial Planning Standards Board India (FPSB India), which sets professional standards for the profession, and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) have signed an agreement to offer an executive education programme in financial planning.

The collaboration will use the expertise of the two institutions to provide working professionals and students a “learning experience” that meets industry needs. The two institutions will jointly create continuous professional development resources and “curate” initiatives and events to make education and training accessible to finance students, said a press release.

As part of the agreement, FPSB India will grant five merit-based scholarships to candidates with the "requisite skills, knowledge, and certifications for a successful career as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional".

The two institutes will also jointly organise workshops, seminars and conferences to facilitate knowledge exchange and networking opportunities for professionals and students.

"This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in our efforts to elevate the financial planning profession in India. By partnering with IIM Bangalore, we aim to offer students unparalleled opportunities to excel in the professional financial planning sector and contribute to industry growth," said Krishan Mishra, chief executive officer of FPSB India.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, director of IIM Bangalore, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with FPSB India in our shared mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry in personal finance. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to equip future finance professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

