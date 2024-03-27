AIBE 18 result 2024: Results announced at allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the All India Bar Examination 18 (AIBE 18) result. Applicants who took the test can take a look at the result on the official site at allindiabarexamination.com. The final answer key was announced by BCI on March 21.

BCI has also added that the results of applicants who have uploaded different documents rather than the enrolment certificate have been held back. Such applicants need to send their enrolment certificates to the council before April 10, following which their results will be announced by April 15.

AIBE 18 result 2024: Exam pattern

According to the official notice, seven questions have been removed from the final answer key and the result depends on 93 questions rather than 100.

For the general and OBC category students, the passing mark is 45 percent of 93 marks, which comes to 42 marks. While for SC, ST, and handicapped students, the passing mark is determined as 40 percent of 93 marks, which is 37 marks.

AIBE 18 result 2024: Official statement

The official notification reads, "We are pleased to inform you that the results of AIBE-XVIII are now available for download. To access your result, please visit the AIBE website and click on the Registration link for AIBE-XVIII. Enter the login details, i.e., User ID and Password, created during the registration for AIBE-XVIII. After logging in, click on the Result button to access your result".

BCI gave the AIBE 18 final answer key on March 21 and AIBE results have been arranged based on the final answer key. The AIBE 18 answer key 2024 was given on December 13. Applicants were permitted to raise objections against the provisional answer key till December 20.

AIBE 18 result: Steps to check

Step 1. Go to the official BCI website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2. On the homepage, reach the ‘Results’ or ‘Examination’ part and press on it.

Step 3. Find the link corresponding to the AIBE XVIII Result 2023 and press on it.

Step 4. A new page will showcase where to fill in your login credentials, including your registration number or roll number.

Step 5. After giving the complete information, press on the ‘Submit’ or ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 6. The AIBE 18 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Review your result, qualifying status and marks obtained.

Step 8. Download the result, save it and take a printout for later.

BCI AIBE: Overview

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is liable for outlining the eligibility criteria for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), which is a required passing exam for all lawyers.

The law practice on qualifying test, All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is currently conducted at least once every year for giving the Certificate of Practice (CoP). AIBE 19 will be held in offline mode in pen-and-paper mode. The people who qualify according to AIBE results are given COPs to provide legal practice.