IIM Bangalore test for admission to MBA courses on November 19, January 28

The last date for registration for the IIM-B test scheduled on November 19 is November 15 and the deadline for the second round is January 25. Applicants can take the tests from their homes

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
IIM SAMBALPUR

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will be conducting IIMB Test 2023 online for admission into its PGPEM and PhD programs. The IIMB exam 2023 will be held on November 19, 2023 and January 28, 2024. 
While the last date to enrol for the IIMB test to be held on November 19 test is November 15, for the January 28 test, 2024 IIMB test, it is January 25, 2024. 

IIMB Test 2023: Overview
The IIMB test 2023 scores will be acknowledged for admission to the two-year MBA for working professionals: Post Graduate Program in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme of IIM Bangalore. For further details, applicants can visit iimb.ac.in/node/10699.

The IIMB 2023 test will be held in every one session on both days. The test will be conducted and administered online by IIM Bangalore. The applicants can step through the exam from their own areas or home. The Institute said it will issue the applicant conditions and requirements for the course before the test.

IIMB Test 2023: Insights 
The IIMB exam will be conducted in one session every two days. The exam will be held from 10 AM to 12 in the early afternoon. The test will be held and invigilated by IIM-B.
Applicants applying for IIM-B test must show the test round in the PGPEM/PhD 2024 online application independently prior to the submission.

IIMB Test 2023: Fee Structure
If any candidate has previously shown up for the first round test, however, wants to take the next round of test once more, they can appear by paying the test fee of Rs 1,000.
Assuming that the candidate can't show up in the first round test scheduled, the fee paid for the first round will stand forfeited. The candidate can show up for the second round test scheduled on January 28, 2024, by paying the test fee of Rs 1,000 utilizing the link given on the website. 

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

