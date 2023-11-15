HBSE extends application deadline to Nov 21 for Class 10, 12 exams 2024

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the online application procedure for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and Gurukul/Vidyapeeths (Pre-Madhyamik cum Secondary/North Madhyamik cum Senior Secondary) annual examination March-2024. They can now apply till November 21. The last date to apply was November 14, earlier.

While applying online, applicants are needed to upload their latest photograph in their school uniform. Heads of non-government schools should acquire the last page of the enlistment refusal register, endorsed by the District Education Officer, and upload it online alongside the application forms.

HBSE Class 10th and 12th exam 2024: Fee Structure

At first it was scheduled for November 14, but now the last date for applying without causing a late fee has been pushed to November 21. School heads have the choice to apply with a late charge of Rs 300 from November 22 to 28, 2023.

Moreover, students can apply with a late fee of Rs 1000 from November 29 to December 5.

HBSE Class 10th and 12th exam: Helpline numbers The board has given helpline numbers in case students and schools deal with any technical issues. Students can contact the board at 01664-254300 and 254309. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH): Overview

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) appeared in 1969 under the Haryana Act No.11. Prior, the Board had its headquarters in Chandigarh and later moved to Bhiwani in the year 1981. BSEH conducts tests yearly at the middle, matric, and senior secondary school level.

As per reports, around 3,672 schools are affiliated with HBSE. Around 6 Lakh students sit for the tests led by the board. A sum of 3,37,691 students of Class 10th and more than 2,25,000 Class 12th students showed up for the board tests in 2020. HBSE utilizes over 650 officials and the chairman of the board is Dr Jagbir Singh.