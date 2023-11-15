Home / Education / News / HBSE extends application deadline to Nov 21 for Class 10, 12 exams 2024

HBSE extends application deadline to Nov 21 for Class 10, 12 exams 2024

The HBSE has extended the application deadline for Class 10, 12 exams 2024 till November 21, 2023. Through the official website at bseh.org, students can register for the exams as regular applicants

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
HBSE extends application deadline to Nov 21 for Class 10, 12 exams 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the online application procedure for the Secondary/Senior Secondary (Regular) and Gurukul/Vidyapeeths (Pre-Madhyamik cum Secondary/North Madhyamik cum Senior Secondary) annual examination March-2024. They can now apply till November 21. The last date to apply was November 14, earlier.
While applying online, applicants are needed to upload their latest photograph in their school uniform. Heads of non-government schools should acquire the last page of the enlistment refusal register, endorsed by the District Education Officer, and upload it online alongside the application forms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

HBSE Class 10th and 12th exam 2024: Fee Structure 

At first it was scheduled for November 14, but now the last date for applying without causing a late fee has been pushed to November 21. School heads have the choice to apply with a late charge of Rs 300 from November 22 to 28, 2023. 
Moreover, students can apply with a late fee of Rs 1000 from November 29 to December 5.

HBSE Class 10th and 12th exam: Helpline numbers
The board has given helpline numbers in case students and schools deal with any technical issues. Students can contact the board at 01664-254300 and 254309.

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH): Overview 

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) appeared in 1969 under the Haryana Act No.11. Prior, the Board had its headquarters in Chandigarh and later moved to Bhiwani in the year 1981. BSEH conducts tests yearly at the middle, matric, and senior secondary school level.
As per reports, around 3,672 schools are affiliated with HBSE. Around 6 Lakh students sit for the tests led by the board. A sum of 3,37,691 students of Class 10th and more than 2,25,000 Class 12th students showed up for the board tests in 2020. HBSE utilizes over 650 officials and the chairman of the board is Dr Jagbir Singh.

Also Read

HTET 2023: Registration started at bseh.org.in for TET Level 1, 2 and 3

WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Everything you need to know about results

TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration begins today at tnmedicalselection.net

BSTC Rajasthan result 2023 soon: Check marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10th results expected today

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon

1st division mandatory in Bachelor's & Master's for IIM directors' post

IIM Jammu, SIDBI to launch STEM programme for youth in J-K, Ladakh

Top tech colleges lower compensation requirement to woo recruiters: Report

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 counselling: Round 3 registration begins today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Haryana GovernmentHaryanaboard examinationseducation

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story