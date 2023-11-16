BECIL recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply for EMT, DEO, and other posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to fill the posts of EMT, DEO, MTS, Jr. Physiotherapist and others. All the eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online application, and they need to fill up the form available on the official website of BECIL, i,e., becil.com, till November 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 110 vacancies.

Application fee The application fee for General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women candidates is Rs 885, while the application fee for SC/ST/EWS/PH category category candidates is Rs 531. Vacancy Details DEO: 28 vacancies

Essential qualifications & experience:

1. Minimum Class 12th passed

2. Candidates must have good computer and internet/e-mail knowledge. Must have Windows Word, and Excel courses of DOEACC equivalent from any government or private recognised institutes.

3. Candidates also require good typing speed with over 35 words per minute in English is also required.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

Technologist (OT): 8 vacancies



Educational Qualifications:

i) BSc degree in Anesthesia & Operation Theatre Technologist) or

ii) Candidates must have either a BSc OT Technologist or BSc Anesthesia Technology from a recognized University/Institute.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

Jr. Physiotherapist: 1 vacancy



Educational Qualification:

1. Inter(Science)

2. Degree in Physiotherapy

Salary: ₹25,000 per month

MTS: 18 vacancies



Qualification:

The candidates must have Matriculation from a recognized board/institution.

Experience:

Experienced candidates must be given preference, however, freshers can also be considered.

Salary: ₹18,486 per month

PCM: 1 vacancy



Qualification:

Candidates should have completed a Bachelor's in Life Sciences along with a full-time Post Graduate qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a certified University.

Experience:

Candidates must have at least one year of experience in a hospital.

Age Limit:

Candidates' age should not be more than 40 at the date of joining.

Salary: ₹30,000 per month

MLT: 8 vacancies

Qualification:

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology)/ Medical Laboratory Technologists for at least two years of relevant experience.

Salary: ₹24,440 per month

PCC: 3 vacancies



Qualification & Experience: Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s degree in any field

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Life science (preferred) or a Bachelor's degree in any other field.

Experience: One year of hospital experience.

Age limit: Candidates' age must be lower than 35 years as of the date of joining.

Salary: ₹24,440 per month

Radiographer: 2 vacancies



Qualification:

BSc or BSc Hons degree in Radiography in a three years course.

Salary: Rs.25,000 per month

Lab Attendant: 1 vacancy

Qualification: Class 12th pass from the science stream with at least two years of experience as a Lab Attendant.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

EMT: 36 vacancies



Qualification:

1. Candidates must have Basic or Advanced EMT certification from an institute approved by the Health Sector Skill Council under the National Skill Development Programme or

2. He also qualifies as a Pre-Hospital Trauma technician approved under the National Skill Development Programme.

Salary: ₹22,516 per month

Driver: 4 vacancies



Qualification:

1. Class 10 pass out

2. Valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles.

3. Knowledge of motor mechanisms.

4. Work experience of 3 years

Salary: Rs.22,516 per month