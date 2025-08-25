IIT Council okays setting up task force for adapting curriculum in AI era

The IIT Council on Monday decided to set up a task force for coming up with a detailed action plan for adapting curriculum and pedagogy on real-time basis with the advent of artificial intelligence, officials said.

The IIT Council, the apex coordination body of the 23 premier engineering institutes, met after two years on Monday. The council last held its meeting in April 2023.

Commercialisation of research within higher education institutions (HEIs), reforming PhD education to enhance quality, global relevance and research outcomes, boost global rankings, attracting top-tier talent, and strengthening the IITs' reputation as hubs of advanced research are among the other agenda items which were discussed during the meeting.

Extensive deliberations were held on the commercialisation of research within HEIs. The Council also highlighted adapting the curriculum and pedagogy on real-time basis with the advent of artificial intelligence. It was decided to constitute a Task Force to come up with detailed action plan for higher and school education for the country, a senior official said. Further, the socio-economic and global impact of IITs was acknowledged, particularly through their alumni, who have evolved into global leaders, innovators, and wealth creators. The Council emphasised the importance of leveraging alumni networks for mentorship, industry linkages, and student development," the official added. The importance of mental wellbeing was stressed, and various models adopted by different IITs were shared. It was also suggested to promote healthy living habits inside the campuses, as well as to have an annual health check-up.