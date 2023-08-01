Home / Education / News / IIT Madras, Zanzibar campus application last date Aug 5, details here

IIT Madras, Zanzibar campus application last date Aug 5, details here

The new campus is offering a Bachelor's and Master's course in Data Science and AI and is open to students from all nationalities

BS Trends New Delhi
IIT Madras Zanzibar campus

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
IIT Madras' Zanzibar campus is calling for applications for the academic session beginning in October 2023. The last date for this will be on August 5, 2023.

The new campus will offer two courses: a 4-year Bachelor's in Data Science and AI and a 2-year Master's in Data Science and AI.

The course application can be accessed online and is open to students from all nationalities, including Indian students. Information on fees, accommodation and living costs, sample question papers, financial aid and other details can also be found on the campus website: https://zanzibar.iitm.ac.in

Speaking on the admission process Preeti Aghalayam, the director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, stated, "The selection process will include a screening test (which is an aptitude test, covering mathematics, science, English and analytical ability), and interviews with faculty. Students who have cleared Class XII, Form VI or equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS program while those with a 4 year UG degree in any engineering/science discipline may apply to the MTech program."

Students will also have access to a range of opportunities, such as study abroad/semester exchange programs with partner institutions in the UK and Australia, internships at relevant companies, and a chance to meet some of the programme requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India.

Students who have passed class XII, Form VI, or its equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS programme, while those with a 4-year UG degree in any engineering/science discipline may apply to the MTech programme. Aghalayam further said that students in Zanzibar will also leverage IIT Madras's innovation ecosystem on campus and have the chance to interact with a global network of IITM alumni.

Financial assistance will be available to deserving, meritorious students.

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

