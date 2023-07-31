Home / Education / News / Inappropriate to ask other students their JEE advanced rank: IIT Bombay

Inappropriate to ask other students their JEE advanced rank: IIT Bombay

The issue of discrimination on the IIT Bombay's campus came to light when a first-year student, Darshan Solanki, died by suicide on February 12

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a bid to crack down upon the alleged caste-based discrimination on its campus, India's foremost educational institute, IIT Bombay, has instructed its students not to ask their fellow mates about their JEE advanced ranks.

In its latest "Anti-discrimination guidelines at IIT Bombay", the institute added that it is also inappropriate for students to ask other students about the JEE advanced ranks, GATE score or "any other information that may reveal the caste or other related aspects".

"IIT Bombay considers it inappropriate to ask a fellow student what birth/admission category they belong to: asking this could lead to conscious or subconscious bias," the guidelines said.

It also said that it is inappropriate to ask the "fellow student what birth/admission category they belong to: asking this could lead to conscious or subconscious bias.

On asking about the ranks, it added, "While the student asking the question may feel it is innocent, and it may be driven purely by curiosity, asking the question can often have an adverse impact on the other student. Asking could appear like an attempt to find the caste, and may set the stage for discrimination."

The issue of discrimination on the institute's campus came to light when a first-year student, Darshan Solanki, died by suicide after jumping from the refuge floor of the students' hostel on February 12.

In a 473-page chargesheet, Mumbai Police quoted Solanki's family members as saying that he had regularly spoken about the environment at the institute and the caste discrimination practised by his fellow students.

A fellow student, Arman Khatri, was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide under the sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Khatri's involvement was found after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Police found Solanki's suicide note, which said, "Arman has killed me".

In the guidelines, IIT Bombay also said, "Politeness and sensitivity towards others' feelings is expected from all."

It added, "In order to help the institute achieve an inclusive atmosphere, it is strongly urged that the introduction, interaction, bonding of friends happens through commonalities like department, sports, music, movies, school/college/village/city/town, hobbies, etc."

Moreover, the institute also said that those violating the guidelines would be subjected to "severe punishment".

"IIT Bombay implements, and is proud to implement, the reservation-policy of the Constitution in letter and spirit. The institute strives to provide equal opportunities to all the admitted students. The institute also strives to ensure that students do not face any discrimination: whether from faculty members, staff members or fellow students," the guidelines read.

Also Read

Here's what ASCI's guidelines on education sector advertisements say

IIT Bombay top Indian educational institute, 149th globally: QS Rankings

The council and caste

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

Ensure 5% quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seats

Australia's 'affordable' housing crisis affecting international students

Educational Testing Service launches app to help TOEFL test takers prepare

Take strict action against teachers for absenteeism: NCISM directs colleges

Topics :IIT BombaydiscriminationIIT suicidesBS Web ReportsJEE Advancededucation

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story