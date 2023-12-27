Home / Education / News / IIT-P, TeamLease Edtech, and NSDC join hands to improve employability

IIT-P, TeamLease Edtech, and NSDC join hands to improve employability

Under the collaboration, the institutions will provide the option of Work-linked Hybrid Degree Programs to every student who aspires to graduate from IIT Patna

Photo: Pexels
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
TeamLease EdTech, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the development of employability-focused large-scale innovative learning programs.

Under the collaboration, the institutions will provide the option of Work-linked Hybrid Degree Programs to every student who aspires to graduate from IIT Patna. Several programs launched under the collaboration will provide the opportunity for students to acquire an IIT Degree along with an experience certificate from the employer.

Currently graduating students shall also be able to enrol in these programs to earn a dual degree. Every student in the country will have the ability to enrol in the program through their smartphones once they have registered. The enrollment shall start in January 2024.

"Through our collaboration with IIT Patna and NSDC, we are all set to launch these transformative programs that will make higher education in India more employable and purposeful," said Shantanu Rooj, chief executive officer and founder at TeamLease EdTech.

The degree programmes will provide several options to the students. These will include offering an opportunity to intern with the employer. They will also receive a stipend.

"The programs have been uniquely crafted to blend online learning, skills training, on-the-job training, and on-campus learning experiences," it said.

"Our partnership with IIT Patna and TeamLease EdTech is a milestone event – this new category of work-embedded programs shall go a long way in improving the employability of the youth of the country by bringing IIT brand excellence to workplaces," said Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer at NSDC. 

Topics :TeamLeaseNSDCIITSkill developmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

