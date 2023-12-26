Home / Education / News / XAT admit card 2024 to release tomorrow, here's how to check and download

XAT admit card 2024 to release tomorrow, here's how to check and download

The admit card for the XAT 2024 examination will be released by the Xavier School of Management tomorrow, December 27, 2023. The exam will take place on January 7, 2024

New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is all set to release the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 admit card on December 27. After the release of the admit card, students can download their XAT admit card through the official website, xatonline.in, with the help of login details, including registration number and date of birth.

The XAT exam will be administered via CBT (Computer Based Test). The XAT admission card is required for a candidate to appear in the national-level MBA test.

XAT Exams 2024
The XAT 2024 is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2024. Earlier, the timing for the examination was 9.30 am to 12.40 pm, but now the timing has been changed from 2 pm to 5.30 pm with a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.


The exam will have five sections including decision-making, general knowledge, quantitative ability and data interpretation, verbal and logical reasoning, and analytical essay writing. There is a remarkable increase in the number of XAT 2024 registrations, as compared to the previous year.

How to download the XAT admit card 2024?
Here are the simple steps to download XAT admit card 2024:
Step 1: The first step is to visit the XAT official website, i.e., xatonline.in.
Step 2: Click on the XAT admit card link available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your login details on the ensuing people.
Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the admit card will show on the screen.

Step 5: You can also download the hardcopy for future reference.

Over 3.3 lakh applications have been received which is the highest in the history of the Common admission test, this number is 20 per cent higher as compared to last year.

What is the examination date of the XAT exam 2024?
The exam is scheduled to take place on January 7,  2024.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

